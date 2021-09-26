MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A child was grazed by a stray bullet in south Minneapolis early Sunday morning, but the boy’s injuries are not life-threatening.
A man was also grazed by a bullet in the same shooting, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
Police said officers responded to a reported shooting on the 2400 block of Portland Avenue South just before 3:15 a.m.
The boy, who had been sleeping in bed when a bullet grazed his head, was hospitalized.
The man who was grazed showed up at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, also with injuries that are not life-threatening.
Investigators believe occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other while driving.
The shooting is under investigation.
