By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Allina Clinic Crossroads, Allina Health, Buffalo News, Gregory Ulrich, Local TV, Workplace Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A central Minnesota clinic at the center of a deadly shooting will reopen its doors as a place of healing Monday.

A gunman opened fire in the Allina Clinic in Buffalo back in February, killing 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay and hurting four others.

The clinic has been renovated ahead of welcoming back patients. Employees and community members donated thousands of dollars to help the clinic’s victims and their families.

Gregory Ulrich is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosive devices in the attack.