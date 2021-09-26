MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Duluth prides itself of blending history with Minnesota’s future.
This weekend, the Duluth Preservation Alliance advocated to protect and recognize some of the northland’s most historic buildings.
“Duluth has its own unique history, and so we want to celebrate that, and that’s what makes it different than any other city,” DPA President Jessica Forney said.
The list of 10 places includes the Fond du Lac neighborhood, Esmund Building and the 4th Street Brownstone apartments. The alliance believes the city should do more to help preserve the buildings.
“Having these design standards, part of that is making sure that the city prioritizes reusing and rehabilitating buildings before they are torn down, and that is something I’m working on along with city staff,” Duluth City Councilmember Zack Filipovich said.
The alliance adds that tearing down old buildings in place of new ones isn’t environmentally friendly, and using what’s already there is.
