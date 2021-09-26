CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:#Top10WxWeekend, Mike Augustyniak, Minnesota Weather, Weekend Forecast

Stay InformedWCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fall season is in full swing and this weekend has been gorgeous.

In fact, in light of the this great stretch of weather, the WCCO Weather Team has declared it a “#Top10Wx Weekend!”

Sunday will be back to summer, with sun all around. Most of the state will hit the 80s, and in parts of western Minnesota, it could get to 90.

(credit: CBS)

A high of 81 degrees is expected in the metro, according to WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak.

It’ll be a beautiful day for the Vikings’ home opener against the Seahawks.

Monday will be slightly cooler, though the Twin Cities are still expected to hi 80. A warmup on Tuesday and Wednesday will bring temperatures to the mid-80s.