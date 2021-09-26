Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fall season is in full swing and this weekend has been gorgeous.
In fact, in light of the this great stretch of weather, the WCCO Weather Team has declared it a “#Top10Wx Weekend!”
Sunday will be back to summer, with sun all around. Most of the state will hit the 80s, and in parts of western Minnesota, it could get to 90.
A high of 81 degrees is expected in the metro, according to WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak.
Good morning! The warm-up is on, and another #Top10WXDay is on the way. Today will be more for summer-lovers, with many 80s appearing this afternoon, and a long stretch of dry weather and fall "heat" coming. See you 6-7a on @WCCO with @EsmeMurphy! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/aHAF1IeQVu
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) September 26, 2021
It’ll be a beautiful day for the Vikings’ home opener against the Seahawks.
Monday will be slightly cooler, though the Twin Cities are still expected to hi 80. A warmup on Tuesday and Wednesday will bring temperatures to the mid-80s.
