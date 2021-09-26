MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When the Vikings take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday to the roar of fans for the first time in nearly two years, they’ll likely be without one of their best players.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports it’s “unlikely” running back Dalvin Cook suits up against the Seattle Seahawks.
As the week progressed, there was a less confident tone that Vikings RB Dalvin Cook would play Sunday vs. Seattle due to his sprained ankle, per source. Cook didn’t practice all week, it’s early in season, and going into pre-game warmups it was considered “unlikely” he plays.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2021
Backup Alexander Mattison is likely to be the starter if Cook is indeed out.
Cook has 192 yards and one touchdown in two games so far this year.
The Vikings have lost their last seven games against the Seahawks. Their last win over Seattle came in 2009. The team is off to an 0-2 start this season, losing two heartbreakers to the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.
Sunday’s game is the first with fans at U.S. Bank Stadium since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minneapolis School Switches To Distance Learning After Shooting At Nearby Homeless Encampement
- Twin Cities Thai Restaurant Hires Robot Server Amid Staffing Shortage
- Officers Searching For Suspect In Benton County; Residents Asked To Be Alert
- Willmar Community Bands Together To Support Father Of Twins After Wife's Untimely Death To Cancer