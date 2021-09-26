CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When the Vikings take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday to the roar of fans for the first time in nearly two years, they’ll likely be without one of their best players.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports it’s “unlikely” running back Dalvin Cook suits up against the Seattle Seahawks.

Backup Alexander Mattison is likely to be the starter if Cook is indeed out.

Cook has 192 yards and one touchdown in two games so far this year.

The Vikings have lost their last seven games against the Seahawks. Their last win over Seattle came in 2009. The team is off to an 0-2 start this season, losing two heartbreakers to the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.

Sunday’s game is the first with fans at U.S. Bank Stadium since the COVID-19 pandemic began.