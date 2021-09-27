MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people have died and three others are seriously injured after a crash in Andover Saturday morning.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says that a car was driving north on County Road 7, near the 16400 block, when it collided with a pickup truck that was going south.
The driver of the car, 34-year-old Donald Richardson of Ham Lake, was declared dead at the scene. One of the passengers, 23-year-old Melissa Iverson of Anoka, was critically injured and airlifted to a local hospital where she later died. A 4-year-old boy is still in critical condition.
The two occupants of the pickup truck, a 56-year-old man and woman, were taken to a hospital by ambulance and are both in serious but stable condition.
The incident is under investigation.
