MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 93-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash on a central Minnesota highway Sunday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Leslie Cin was driving his Harley-Davidson northbound on Highway 29 in Glenwood when he collided with a driver going south in an SUV.
Cin died at the scene. The state patrol said he was wearing a helmet.
The 62-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital by a private party. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minneapolis School Switches To Distance Learning After Shooting At Nearby Homeless Encampement
- Twin Cities Thai Restaurant Hires Robot Server Amid Staffing Shortage
- Officers Searching For Suspect In Benton County; Residents Asked To Be Alert
- Willmar Community Bands Together To Support Father Of Twins After Wife's Untimely Death To Cancer