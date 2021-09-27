CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 93-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash on a central Minnesota highway Sunday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Leslie Cin was driving his Harley-Davidson northbound on Highway 29 in Glenwood when he collided with a driver going south in an SUV.

Cin died at the scene. The state patrol said he was wearing a helmet.

The 62-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital by a private party. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.