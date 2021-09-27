Declining To Address Rosas Firing, Wolves And Lynx Owners Talk Teams' FuturesTimberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor officially introduced new partners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore Monday, and though they all declined to address the recent firing of Gersson Rosas, they did provide some insight to the future of the team.

49ers Leave Too Much Time After Comeback, Rodgers Leads Packers To 30-28 WinAaron Rodgers completed two deep passes to Davante Adams on a last-minute drive, setting up Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game that gave the Packers a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Cousins, Vikings Get Season's 1st Victory With Defeat Of SeahawksKirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes before halftime for Minnesota and guided three clock-draining field goal drives after that, as the Vikings accelerated past Seattle 30-17 on Sunday for their first win over the Seahawks in 12 years.

Sky Knock Lynx Out Of WNBA Finals With 89-76 VictoryCourtney Vandersloot led a balanced offense with 19 points and the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky raced past the third-seeded Minnesota Lynx 89-76 in the second-round, single elimination WNBA playoff game on Sunday night.