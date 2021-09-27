MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul’s field division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward in exchange for the public’s help in solving a church arson that occurred in April.
According to ATF officials, the fire took place in a more than 100-year-old church on 2200 Fifth St. NE in Minneapolis on April 19.
“Surveillance footage shows an individual who was present in the area around the time when smoke started billowing from the church,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeff Reed in a recent statement. “We believe this person has valuable information related to this fire, and we’re looking to the public to help us identify the individual.”
Anyone with information on this incident or with the identification of the individual(s) involved is encouraged to contact ATF. You can call 1-888-283-8477 or email ATFTips@atf.gov. If you want to submit tips anonymously you can do so, here. Make sure to select ‘ATF – St. Paul Field Division’ when completing submissions.