MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington police say a man has been arrested and a death investigation is underway following reports of someone dragging a body to a dumpster Monday morning.
According to police, at 9:50 a.m. a resident at a Bloomington apartment complex reported seeing someone dragging a body to a dumpster. A similar report was made shortly after.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle northbound on Nicollet Avenue, police said, and was later stopped at 46th Street and Nicollet Avenue by a Bloomington officer who used a PIT maneuver. The suspect, an adult male, was then taken into custody.
A 1-year-old child was also inside the vehicle and is now in protective custody, police said.
The death investigation is occurring on the 8900 block of Wentworth Avenue. Police believe the death occurred in Bloomington.
This is a developing story and details are limited, so check back for more.
