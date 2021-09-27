MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday is reporting 2,803 additional COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths. Meanwhile, over 43,000 vaccine booster shots have been administered so far.
MDH's update includes data current as of Friday morning. The new figures bring the state's total reported cases to 699,966, with 8,098 deaths attributed to the virus since the pandemic began.
Of the newly reported deaths, the youngest death included someone between the ages of 30 and 34 in Hennepin County. All newly reported deaths occurred in September.
As of late last week, there were 755 patients with the virus needing hospitalization. Nearly 40% of those patients need intensive care unit beds. Over 672,000 people who have contracted the virus no longer need to be isolated.
Meanwhile, the state’s latest positivity rate has notched slightly up to 6.9% as of Sept. 17 due to data lag. That’s up from 6.8% reported on Sept. 15.
For vaccinations, 69.7% of those 16 years of age and up are now fully vaccinated, including 89% of seniors. Over 6.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.
Notably, 43,867 third vaccine doses have been administered in the state since booster shots were approved for certain groups last week.
