MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department says a family pet died in a house fire Sunday night.
According to the department, crews responded to home on the 3900 block of Dupont Avenue North around 10:50 p.m. A resident said there were people in their yard with a gas can.
When the department arrived, the front porch was fully engulfed, and the fire was spreading to the home’s interior.
The home’s residents — two adults and two children — were safely evacuated. The Red Cross is assisting them.
A pet was found dead inside of the home, the fire department said. The home is uninhabitable.
The fire is under investigation.
