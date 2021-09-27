CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:House Fire, Local TV, Minneapolis Fire Department, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department says a family pet died in a house fire Sunday night.

According to the department, crews responded to home on the 3900 block of Dupont Avenue North around 10:50 p.m. A resident said there were people in their yard with a gas can.

When the department arrived, the front porch was fully engulfed, and the fire was spreading to the home’s interior.

The home’s residents — two adults and two children — were safely evacuated. The Red Cross is assisting them.

A pet was found dead inside of the home, the fire department said. The home is uninhabitable.

The fire is under investigation.