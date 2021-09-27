MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Hennepin County’s former chief public defender is now running to be its top prosecutor.

Mary Moriarty announced Monday morning she will run for Hennepin County attorney. Current county attorney Mike Freeman said earlier this month he will not run for re-election after serving more than two decades across two stints in the position.

“The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office could be a powerful partner to lead transformational reform in the criminal legal system, but we need a leader who has the experience, vision, and courage to create meaningful and lasting change,” Moriarty said. “I believe I can be that leader on behalf of all Hennepin residents.”

Moriarty was appointed chief public defender in 2014, and served until 2020, when the Minnesota Board of Public Defense voted not to renew her contract. According to her campaign website, the state agreed to a $300,000 settlement after she challenged the loss of her post.

Before the board voted not to renew her contract, Moriarty was suspended for three months following allegations she used inappropriate language and fostered a culture of fear.

In her campaign announcement, Moriarty said she will “push for racial equity in prosecutions, greatly expand restorative justice and diversion programs, and hold police accountable by declining to charge cases where Constitutional rights or department policies have been violated.”

“Trust in the Hennepin County Attorney has eroded,” Moriarty said in a statement. “I will work tirelessly to restore that trust by being transparent, accountable, and accessible to the community.”

A New Ulm native and graduate of the University of Minnesota law school, Moriarty began her career in public defense right after college.

