MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Plymouth Police Department is seeking help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run of a bicyclist Saturday evening.
According to police, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rockford Road and Vickburg Lane. Authorities believe the vehicle was heading westbound when they stuck a bicyclist and fled the scene leaving a 19-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim is now in critical condition.
Reports describe the vehicle as a sedan, most likely a 2009-2014 Acura TSX or something similar.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Sgt. Jeff Dorfsman at 763-509-5669.
The incident is currently under investigation and little else is known at this time.