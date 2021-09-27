MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study has found three in five Americans would call off a date early, or even break up with a partner, if they had an annoying food habit.
The poll found men are nearly twice as likely as women to call it off over an annoying eating habit.
Talking while eating and chewing with your mouth open were among the most annoying habits, respondents said.
To read the full study, click here.
