MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say three teenage boys were arrested last week in connection to a series of drive-by shootings earlier this month.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says one of the boys, 15, was arrested Wednesday as officers searched on a rural home in Cass Lake. The other boys, ages 15 and 16, were arrested Thursday following a traffic stop and short chase in the city of Cass Lake.
Investigators say the boys are connected to three shootings earlier this month, two of which were drive-by shootings.
The first drive-by shooting occurred on Sept. 18 outside a rural Cass Lake home. The second drive-by happened the following day, this time outside a home in the city of Cass Lake. The third shooting was reported on Sept. 22 at a home in Cass Lake, and the suspects were believed to have fled the area on foot.
No one was hurt in any of the shootings.
Formal charges in the case are pending as the investigation into the three shootings continues.