Farmers Insurance Open Moves Up A Day On PGA Tour CalendarThe Farmers Insurance Open will be held Wednesday, January 26 through Saturday, January 29 at the legendary Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.

Baseball Report: Yankees Control Their Wild Card Playoff DestinyThis week's Baseball Report looks at the Yankees' jump to the top of the AL wild card race and the NL West division race between MLB's two winningest teams.

Wolves And Lynx Owners Talk Teams' Futures; KAT Voices 'Instability' ConcernsTimberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor officially introduced new partners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore Monday, and though they all declined to address the recent firing of Gersson Rosas, they did provide some insight to the future of the team.

Cousins Thriving While Vikings Find Balance On Offense"There's so many guys that can come in and contribute, and that's what Kirk is good at," receiver Adam Thielen said. "He's good at distributing the ball, finding the open guy. He doesn't care who it is. He's going to trust you."