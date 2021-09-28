MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after a St. Louis County sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a man early Tuesday morning in Duluth.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the shooting happened in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood after deputies tried to stop two men on an ATV near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Idaho Street. The two men fled, and the deputies gave chase.
Later, a K-9 officer found the two men in a nearby wooded area around 2:30 a.m. Not long after, one of the deputies fired their weapon, hitting one of the men and injuring them.
Deputies aided the injured man at the scene before he was brought to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
After being treated, the 29-year-old was released into police custody and booked into the St. Louis County Jail on probable cause fleeing and obstruction with force. The other man on the ATV was questioned and released.
The BCA, which is investigating the shooting, says that St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies do not wear body cameras. Additionally, investigators say there is no squad camera footage of the shooting.
The investigation is currently in its early stages. The BCA says more information about the deputy who fired their weapon will be released once initial interviews are complete.
When the BCA finishes its full investigation, the findings will be given to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges.