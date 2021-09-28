MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead and three others are hurt following a shooting Tuesday night in south Minneapolis.
Police says officers were called to the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue at about 8:42 p.m. on multiple reports of gunshots. Three wounded men were found at the scene, with one unresponsive. He later died to HCMC — becoming the city’s 70th homicide victim of the year.
A fourth wounded man later showed up at HCMC, whom police believe was shot at the same location as the other men.
Minneapolis remains on a record pace for homicides this year. The record of 97 homicides was set back in 1995, when the city was saddled with the nickname “Murderapolis.”
Police are urging people with information about this deadly shooting to contact Crime Stoppers online, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.