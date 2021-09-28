Wolves And Lynx Owners Talk Teams' Futures; KAT Voices 'Instability' ConcernsTimberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor officially introduced new partners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore Monday, and though they all declined to address the recent firing of Gersson Rosas, they did provide some insight to the future of the team.

Cousins Thriving While Vikings Find Balance On Offense"There's so many guys that can come in and contribute, and that's what Kirk is good at," receiver Adam Thielen said. "He's good at distributing the ball, finding the open guy. He doesn't care who it is. He's going to trust you."

49ers Leave Too Much Time After Comeback, Rodgers Leads Packers To 30-28 WinAaron Rodgers completed two deep passes to Davante Adams on a last-minute drive, setting up Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game that gave the Packers a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Cousins, Vikings Get Season's 1st Victory With Defeat Of SeahawksKirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes before halftime for Minnesota and guided three clock-draining field goal drives after that, as the Vikings accelerated past Seattle 30-17 on Sunday for their first win over the Seahawks in 12 years.