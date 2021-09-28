Menu
Fight Breaks Out At Eastern Carver County School Board Meeting
A few men got physical over what appeared to be a disagreement about someone taking a photo during the debate in Chaska.
Weeks After Deadline, Still No Deal For Frontline Worker Pay
Three weeks after a self-imposed deadline, state lawmakers still haven’t reached an agreement on the details of the $250 million for frontline worker bonuses, leaving some frustrated.
Minnesota Weather: Twin Cities In For Unseasonable Stretch Of Above Average Temps
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O'Connor said temperatures will be 15-20 degrees above average through midweek.
Minnesota Weather: #Top10WxWeekend Continues With Summery Sunday
The fall season is in full swing and this weekend is looking gorgeous.
Gov. Walz Announces Drought Relief Package For Farmers, Livestock Producers
Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday a $10 million drought relief package for farmers and livestock producers affected by this year’s historic drought.
'Farming Is A Gamble': Some Minnesota Pumpkin, Apple Farms Seeing Smaller Yields Amid Drought
A popular fall activity might not look the same thanks to the state’s record drought.
Minnesota Weather: Drought Conditions Ease In First Days Of Fall
WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak says that a combination of recent rain and cooler temperatures are the cause for the downgrades. At this point, about one quarter of the state is still considered to be under extreme drought.
Wolves And Lynx Owners Talk Teams' Futures; KAT Voices 'Instability' Concerns
Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor officially introduced new partners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore Monday, and though they all declined to address the recent firing of Gersson Rosas, they did provide some insight to the future of the team.
Cousins Thriving While Vikings Find Balance On Offense
"There's so many guys that can come in and contribute, and that's what Kirk is good at," receiver Adam Thielen said. "He's good at distributing the ball, finding the open guy. He doesn't care who it is. He's going to trust you."
49ers Leave Too Much Time After Comeback, Rodgers Leads Packers To 30-28 Win
Aaron Rodgers completed two deep passes to Davante Adams on a last-minute drive, setting up Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game that gave the Packers a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.
Cousins, Vikings Get Season's 1st Victory With Defeat Of Seahawks
Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes before halftime for Minnesota and guided three clock-draining field goal drives after that, as the Vikings accelerated past Seattle 30-17 on Sunday for their first win over the Seahawks in 12 years.
Vanessa Lachey Says NCIS: Hawaii Is 'Evolving The Franchise'
Vanessa Lachey stars as Jane Tennant in the new series 'NCIS: Hawaii' on CBS, Mondays at 10:00PM ET/PT.
Folake Olowofoyeku And Billy Gardell Call 'Bob Hearts Abishola' Wedding Tonight 'A Historic Moment'
Bob and Abishola finally get married in a traditional Nigerian wedding on an all-new 'Bob Hearts Abishola' tonight on CBS.
Tony Awards Winners List (2021)
Full winners list for the 2021 Tony Awards on CBS.
Chargers-Chiefs Preview: Kansas City 'Shouldn't Be In Shootouts Every Week,' Says CBS Sports' Charles Davis
The Chiefs win a lot of close games, while the Chargers lose a lot of close games, which could present an opportunity for an upset.
'These Stories Are About The Reparations Conversation': CBS Mornings' Co-Host Tony Dokoupil On New Jersey Housing Discrimination
Tony Dokoupil talks with about his CBS Mornings story how on housing discrimination from the the 1960s is still impacting millions of Americans today.
Eric Abraham Proud To Represent His Family On Survivor Despite Early Exit: 'It Was A Great Experience, I Just Didn't See It Coming'
Eric Abraham speaks with CBS after his surprise elimination on episode 1 of 'Survivor 41.'
Where Have All The Workers Gone? And When Are They Coming Back?
“Literally, it’s historic all-time highs relative to job openings,” Jim Kwapick said. “The term ‘great resignation’ really is true.”
How Do U Of M-Developed Apple Varieties Get Their Names?
It's the season for visiting apple orchards or stopping by the grocery store to pick up one of the eighteen apple varieties started by the University of Minnesota.
How Did Pumpkin Spice Become The Flavor Of Fall?
It seems like everyone is selling something pumpkin spice these days.
Minnesota Opera
By
WCCO-TV Staff
September 28, 2021 at 5:08 am
To view the Minnesota Opera’s upcoming schedule,
click here.