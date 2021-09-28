MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman whose last known location was in the St. Paul area.
Abbey Piner, 29, who could also be using the name Abbey Ingvaldson, is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall, 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Piner went missing from Hill City on Sept. 14.
Anyone who has seen Piner or knows where she is is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 218-927-7400.