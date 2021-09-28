MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Sen. Tina Smith announced Tuesday that she has become the first cosponsor to legislation that aims to expand the U.S. Supreme Court by four seats.

The Democrat from Minnesota says she joined the bill from Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., because “balance must be restored to the court.” The legislation, if passed, would mean the court would go from nine seats to 13.

Smith says the bill, called “The Judiciary Act,” is not without precedent since the number of Supreme Court justices has changed several times. Smith says the bill would also abolish the filibuster.

“Republicans have been working to politicize the U.S. Supreme Court for forty years, with the help of dark money and the Federalist Society. With Donald Trump’s help, they stole two seats, ensuring an ultra-conservative Court that is drastically out of step with the American people,” Smith said. “Allowing Texas’ extreme ban on abortion to stand is just the latest demonstration that much of the current Court has become dangerously unmoored from any reasonable principles of legal analysis. Doing nothing is not an option – we need to abolish the filibuster and reform and expand the Court. We have to pass The Judiciary Act to restore the U.S. Supreme Court back to reflecting our nation’s principles and core beliefs.”

Frustrated progressives have been pushing the Senate to eliminate the legislative filibuster, which would allow bills to pass with a simple majority — and without any Republican votes. President Joe Biden has also said he’s open to the idea.

