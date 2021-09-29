CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:M Health Fairview, Mental Health, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of mental health workers from M Health Fairview have overwhelmingly voted to unionize.

On Tuesday, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota announced that 350 psych associates will join its union. Of the workers who voted in the election, 98% voted yes to join the union.

According to SEIU Healthcare Minnesota, the main issues the health care workers cite is safety, wages and “having a voice since they are the most patient-facing staff in the mental and behavioral health field.”

The mental health workers will join an existing unit at M Health Fairview, which consists of nearly 2,000 workers.

Nearly 50,000 health care workers in the state are members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota.