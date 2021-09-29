MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office residents have reported numerous incidents of property fraud recently.
In a recent statement, the sheriff’s office said the Beltrami County Recorder’s office received multiple reports of companies offering to, “check if anything is recorded against them for $14.99 a month.”
According to the FBI, property and mortgage fraud are the fastest growing white-collar crimes in the country.
Authorities encourage residents in the region to enroll in the county’s free Property Fraud Alert system. For more information click here.