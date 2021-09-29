MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old Twin Cities man is charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed the mother of his infant child to death and dragged her body into an apartment dumpster.

Nasri Abdilahi, of Bloomington, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection to the Monday killing of his girlfriend at their apartment, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. He also faces a single count of fleeing police as he allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase with the couple’s young child in the car.

According to a criminal complaint, a resident at the Nicollet Court Apartments in Bloomington called 911 Monday morning to report that she saw a man dragging a woman’s body to the complex’s dumpster. The resident told investigators that she screamed at the man, saying: “What are you doing?”

Two maintenance workers at the complex heard her cry. They left a nearby maintenance shed and saw Abdilahi walking away from the dumpster. They looked inside and saw the victim’s body.

Responding officers found the woman dead inside the dumpster, the criminal complaint states. She had suffered “significant trauma” to her face and upper body. The medical examiner’s office told investigators that she was stabbed several times in the neck. Her name has yet to be released.

A trail of blood led from the apartment building to the dumpster. Several residents told investigators that they saw Abdilahi dragging the body. Inside the apartment Abdilahi shared with the victim, police officers found a large pool of blood with a knife lying in it.

While officers were near the dumpster, Abdilahi drove by in his car. The woman who called 911 pointed him out to officers, as did other witnesses. When officers tried to stop him, he fled, continuing even after crashing into a squad car parked at the apartment complex entrance.

Abdilahi led officers on a high-speed chase, at one point traveling 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, the complaint states. The pursuit ended in Minneapolis, where officers stopped his car with a PIT maneuver. The arresting officers noticed blood on Abdilahi’s clothing, body and sandals. In his car was an infant child.

When police spoke with Abdilahi’s family, they said that he suffers from mental illness, the complaint states. Investigators also learned that the victim was his girlfriend and that the two had the child together.

If convicted of the murder charge, Abdilahi faces up to 40 years in prison. He is currently in custody in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

His first court appearance is slated for Thursday afternoon.

Domestic Violence Resources

For anonymous, confidential help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

People can also call the Women’s Advocates Crisis Hotline at 651-227-8284. Video chat is available here.