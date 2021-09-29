MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ‘Tis the season to be hiring.

Some of Minnesota’s biggest companies are looking for part-time seasonal help, and some of the incentives are tempting.

“The labor market is a little tight right now, and so Amazon is certainly trying to compete in this marketplace,” said Amazon Operational PR Manager Scott Seroka.

If you like the sound of a $3,000 signing bonus, Amazon may be the company for you.

“What we’re offering is not only $18 per hour plus, but full benefits for full-time employees,” Seroka said. “The hiring bonus are for any full time employees that sign on with Amazon.”

The e-commerce giant plans to hire 2,700 full time workers in the Twin Cities metro, with more seasonal jobs on the horizon.

“We are hiring anybody that would like to work for Amazon,” Seroka said.

At UPS, you can apply online right now and have a job offer in as little as 30 minutes.

“We train within, we promote within, so we have entry-level jobs, you don’t need any experience,” said UPS HR manager Jordon Reash.

UPS expects to hire more than 1,800 seasonal employees locally to get through the holiday rush, with many jobs in driving and handling. Permanent part- and full-time jobs come with healthcare and retirement benefits, along with tuition assistance.

“Our pay range right now is gonna be about $16.80 to $32 an hour, depending on the job,” Reash said. “We have seasonal jobs now, but if you look at our workforce, one-third of the current workforce started as seasonal, so it’s not just a job. It’s a career.”

Perhaps you want to give retail a shot. Macy’s is hiring 700 full- and part-time colleagues in Minnesota, with perks like $500 referral bonuses for recruiting others to work there too.

Local powerhouses like Best Buy and Target are offering a $15 starting wage and education assistance.

Mall of America is hosting a mall-wide job fair that will feature many employment opportunities Thursday. Click here for more information.