MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating after signs referencing a known white supremacist group were posted around the University of St. Thomas campus earlier this week.
University officials say that the Diversity Action Response Team (DART) was alerted Monday morning to the signs that were posted overnight. The signs reference a group that “has been known to engage in racist acts across the nation and here in our broader Minnesota community,” according to the university.
St. Paul police confirmed that a male suspect walked on university property around 3 a.m. and placed multiple “Patriotfront” stickers on the public property. In total, about two dozen stickers were placed on university property, as well as stop signs, no-parking signs and light poles along Cleveland, Summit and Cretin avenues.
University officials say the signs were removed in the morning.
“St. Thomas will not tolerate acts of racism and intolerance, or anything that stands against our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. We understand these acts are hurtful and are intended to instill fear and division,” the university said in a release.
The investigation is active and no arrests have been made.
Meanwhile, police say the investigation into the vandalism at the nearby Hmong Cultural Center also remains “open and active.”