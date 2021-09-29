MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Cloud Police are searching for a driver that fled the scene of a multiple-vehicle car crash by foot on Wednesday afternoon.
According to authorities, the accident occurred at the intersection of County Road 75 and 33rd Street South. The area was closed to traffic for a portion of the day while police investigated the incident, but eventually reopened.
In a tweet, police said they deployed K9’s and a perimeter search to locate the suspect who fled but said they were not successful.
