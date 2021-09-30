MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans qualified for a booster shot can now get one at the Mall of America.
The Minnesota Department of Health says it has increased Bloomington’s site capacity to administer 500 booster shots a day. The site is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The boosters are encouraged for certain groups of people, including long-term care residents and people aged 65 and older. People 18 and older with underlying medical conditions outlined by the CDC are eligible for the shot, as well as some people 18-64 years old who are at increased risk of virus transmission due to their occupation, such as health care workers.
The site at the Mall of America accepts both walk-ins and scheduled appointments. First and second doses of the shot are also available.
So far, the state has administered over 72,000 COVID-19 booster shots. In all, over 6.4 million vaccines have been administered since December.
Boosters are also available at Hy-Vee and Thrifty White pharmacies, as well as at Essentia Health locations.
To make an appointment at the Mall of America, click here.