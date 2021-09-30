MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A traffic stop in Crystal led to the bust of two people connected to the burglary of a car dealership.

Early Monday, someone broke into Cities Auto in Crystal and stole eight cars and about a dozen key fobs.

Police believe the suspects returned Wednesday night to take more cars, but Crystal police were able stop them.

A pair of masked, hooded and gloved men broke through a side glass door and had run of the offices at the shop off of Highway 81, says Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard.

“Eight of those vehicles were stolen through the course of the time that they were burglarizing and after that, and they also left with what we believe to be about 12 additional keys,” Hubbard said.

Crystal officers camped out near the car lot and waited to see if anyone would return to take additional vehicles.

“One of our officers that was driving through the area had observed a vehicle driving past them with no front or rear license plate,” Hubbard said. “And so the officer turned around to catch up to the vehicle and figure out what was going on, and as soon as they turned around, the vehicle sped away from the area.”

A short pursuit led to the driver losing control and crashing the stolen car. Two men got out and ran away.

“We located the adult male passenger in the back yard of a residence not far from where the car was disabled,” Hubbard said. “Located the driver of the vehicle on top of the roof of a residence.”

On social media, police applauded the work of officers, saying “small things lead to big things in police work” — a direct dig at Ramsey County Attorney John Choi’s new policy of no more low-level traffic stops.

“The concern about the [Choi] making that policy change, that is a concern of us Hennepin chiefs in this area that it could potentially happen here in Hennepin County,” Chief Stephanie Revering. “We are going to have a conversation with our county attorney about that.”

Revering believes people need to be held accountable for the crimes they commit. She believes small crimes left unpunished typically lead to larger crimes, something she wants to stop.

“We in the city of Crystal have seen an increase in crime, violent crime, other crime, crimes that we need to figure out what it is that we need to do to keep our communities safe,” Revering said.

One man is in custody the other was cited and released. Police have not recovered all of the cars or key fobs taken.

Chief Revering says because it is state law, her officers will continue to perform low-level stops to ensure the safety of the community.