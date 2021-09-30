MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators have identified the St. Louis County deputy who shot and injured a man earlier this week after he allegedly fled from officers in Duluth.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said deputy Jason Kuhnly is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting. The investigation into the shooting is still in its early stages, and many details have yet to be released.
According to investigators, Kuhnly shot Jesse Logan Ferrari, 29, of Duluth, early Tuesday morning after he fled from officers on an ATV and hid in a wooded area of Duluth. Another man was with Ferrari, but he was questioned and released.
Ferrari suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. After being treated at a hospital, Ferrari was booked into jail. On Thursday, the BCA says he was charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and driving after revocation.
The shooting remains under investigation. Previously, the BCA said that no dash camera footage of the shooting exists and that deputies in St. Louis County don’t wear body cameras.