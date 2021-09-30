MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old San Antonio, Texas, man pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony riot charge for firing more than a dozen rounds into the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct building during the riots following George Floyd’s death.
Ivan Hunter says he came to Minneapolis in May of 2020 to be part of the unrest after Floyd was killed by an officer on Memorial Day.
Hunter, who said he was a member of the violent, anti-government group called the Boogaloo Bois, is seen on surveillance video firing 13 round from an AK-47-style rifle into the precinct on the night of May 28. Bullet casings were later collected at the scene by investigators. Police had already evacuated the building, but there were looters inside at the time.
Court documents showed Hunter returned to Texas and posted about his activities in Minneapolis on social media. Less than a week after he fired into the precinct, police in Austin, Texas, pulled over a vehicle in which Hunter was a passenger. He was wearing a loaded AK-47-style magazine clip on his vest, and several assault rifles and handguns were in plain view inside the vehicle.
Investigators later connected Hunter to Boogaloo Bois member Steven Carrillo, who’s charged with murdering a federal service officer in California.
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd this past spring.