MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one was hurt last week after a vehicle was struck by lightning in northwestern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle was struck on Sept. 19 while traveling on Highway 2 near Lengby. The two people inside said the lightning strike sounded like a gunshot.
While no one was hurt, the lightning disabled the vehicle’s electronics, rendering it unable to start. Burn marks were left on the car’s roof, and the roof attachments were blown off.
Wow! This vehicle was struck by lightning recently near the city of Lengby.
Nobody was injured but the vehicle was completely disabled because the lightning damaged its electronics. There were burn marks on the roof and parts of the roof attachments had blown off. pic.twitter.com/ONlC3jTrkm
— MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) September 30, 2021
According to the Centers for Disease Control, lightning is one of the lead causes of weather-related fatalities. However, experts say the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are around 1 in 500,000, although certain factors can increase the risk.
Earlier this summer, a man was hospitalized after being struck by lightning at a Twin Cities drive-in movie theater. Last month, a construction worker was killed after being struck by lightning in western Wisconsin.