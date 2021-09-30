MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis announced Thursday it will test having Traffic Control respond to overnight “parking problem calls,” instead of the police department.
“Traffic Control already responds during the day,” the city said in a release. “The goals of this pilot are to free up MPD time and resources spent on parking calls, improve service experiences and reduce duplicate services, while responding to urgent parking complaints on time.”
Traffic Control will add an overnight shift to respond to “urgent 911 and 311 parking-related complaints.”
The city said this pilot program will be assessed throughout the year.