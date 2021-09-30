MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis woman has been arrested in connection with the killing of another woman in St. Paul last month.
The 36-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into jail on suspicion of murder, according to the St. Paul Police Department. She’s expected to be charged Thursday.
Police said relatives found 55-year-old Angela Huntington dead in her Summit Hill condo Aug. 30.
The suspicious circumstances of her death prompted a homicide investigation.
WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.