MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fight broke out at Moorhead High School Thursday morning and criminal charges may be possible for some involved, according to police.
Moorhead police say a school resource officer was called at 10 a.m. to assist high school staff in separating two juvenile students who were physically fighting inside a classroom.
“As the SRO arrived in the area, he attempted to control a female, who appeared to be the primary aggressor at the time. As this was occurring, friends of the two parties that were present also began to fight,” police said.
Additional officers responded to the scene and, according to police, the “situation was quickly brought under control.”
A total of eight students are believed to have been involved in the fight; other students attempted to separate those fighting or deescalate the situation.
“The school district will be handling the case administratively; however, a few involved may face criminal charges,” police said. “Despite current rumors, the investigation has not shown any weapons used, further threats to safety, or significant injuries to anyone.”