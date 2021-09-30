MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota high school’s football season has been completely called off after allegations of serious student misconduct.
The investigation is looking into the Proctor High School football team. The football season was first put on hold last week after officials learned of the allegations.
Police aren’t sharing many details about what happened yet.
The school superintendent said the decision to cancel the season comes after consulting with police, the Minnesota State High School League and lawyers. He also said the school plans to take action against the misconduct, and address problems within the football program.