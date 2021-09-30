MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you need help paying your rent, the state of Minnesota can help.
Rent Help Minnesota has received more than 45,000 applications. They’ve paid out more than $87 million.
The money is available for those behind in their rent so they can keep stable housing.
Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho encourages people who need help to apply now, as the deadline for eviction is coming soon.
Ho says help for renters isn’t going away anytime soon. Money will be available well into 2022.
To find out if you qualify, click here.