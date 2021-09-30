MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says blue-green algae has been found at two lakes in the city.
Currently, Lake Hiawatha and Lake Nokomis have confirmed blue-green algae, while the conditions are right for algae to appear at other lakes around Minneapolis.
MPRB says the blooms are a result of the warm September weather.
Blue-green algae are harmful when they produce toxins, which can make humans and animals sick. But simply looking at a bloom cannot confirm whether the algae is toxic or not.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota Department of Health recommend that people and pets stay out of water contaminated with the algae.
