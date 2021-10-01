MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Brooklyn Park say a juvenile was arrested Thursday night after shooting another juvenile in an apartment building.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the apartment complex on the 6200 block of 78th Avenue North. Responding officers found a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Officers aided the victim, and emergency crews brought them to a local hospital for treatment.
At the scene, officers found a juvenile suspect with three handguns in their possession. The suspect was arrested without incident.
Investigators say the shooting happened inside one of the apartment buildings. Hospital staff reported to police that the victim is expected to survive.
The shooting is under investigation.
