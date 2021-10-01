MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are asking the public’s help in finding a woman last seen Tuesday north of the Twin Cities.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department says officers are working to find 69-year-old Laurie O'Connell, who was last seen at a gas station in Stacy, about 40 miles north of Minneapolis. She was driving a 2005 blue, four-door Hyundai Elantra with Minnesota license plates reading: DSV942.
Police say there is concern for O'Connell's welfare.
O’Connell is described as standing 5-foot, 3-inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown hair. She was last wearing gray slacks and a black sweater. She uses a cane.
Anyone who sees O'Connell or knows of her whereabouts its asked to call 911 or Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212.
