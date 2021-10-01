MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday after being shot in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 900 block of Edmund Avenue, in the city’s Midway neighborhood. The boy suffered a bullet wound to the stomach.
Emergency crews brought the victim to Regions Hospital. Officials say the teen is expected to survive.
So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
