MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Duluth are asking the public to stay away from Central Avenue, as they are in a standoff with an a “armed and dangerous” suspect.
Police say the suspect is in an apartment building and has fired several shots.
Authorities say the person has been involved in multiple crimes on Friday afternoon, including attempted armed bank robbery, car theft, and vehicle pursuit.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
