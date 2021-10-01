CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle with a 100-round drum magazine was recovered.

According to the sheriff’s office, the rifle, drum and another high-capacity drum magazine for a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun were recovered by deputies in north Minneapolis Thursday.

“The HCSO is dedicated to taking illegal guns off the streets,” the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is ongoing.