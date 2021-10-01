MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle with a 100-round drum magazine was recovered.
According to the sheriff’s office, the rifle, drum and another high-capacity drum magazine for a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun were recovered by deputies in north Minneapolis Thursday.
“The HCSO is dedicated to taking illegal guns off the streets,” the sheriff’s office said.
RELATED: ATF Says Auto Sears Are Becoming More Common In Twin Cities
An investigation is ongoing.
More On WCCO.com:
- Proctor High School Football Season Canceled Due To Student Misconduct Allegations
- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1
- Charges Accuse Susan B. Anthony Davis Of Blacking Out On Meth, Alcohol Before Fatally Stabbing Angela Huntington
- Are People Angrier Nowadays? And What Can We Do To Manage It?