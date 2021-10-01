MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews responded to an injury accident in Brooklyn Park Thursday afternoon, after a worker apparently got their hand stuck inside a meat grinder.
The fire department says they responded to the 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard at about 1:30 p.m. on report of a person getting their hand stuck inside a machine. Dispatch audio indicated the machine was a meat grinder at a nearby food market.
The victim was said to be conscious and breathing at the time emergency crews were called for help.
Firefighters say they were able to remove most of the machine from the patient but, citing “the complexity of the situation,” they needed to take the patient to the hospital with part of the machine still attached.
The remainder of the machine was removed in the emergency room.
“We wish the patient a speedy recovery,” the fire department said.
