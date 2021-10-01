Check out these links from WCCO Mid-Morning below:
The Capri's Grand Opening week has been dubbed GO!, eight days of celebration to re-introduce the wonderful, welcoming North Minneapolis theater and community gathering place starting with a ribbon-cutting at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 3.
Mental Health has taken center stage in the middle of this pandemic, especially among young people. Allina Health's Change To Chill program has been working to meet students where they are. And now, all of its online resources are also available in Spanish.