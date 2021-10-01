CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Minnesota Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Enjoying the mild fall weather? Expect it to continue into the early October.

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin have a good chance of experiencing warmer than average temperatures for the first part of the month.

The average high temperature in Minnesota during October is 58 degrees. The average low is 41 degrees. The current seven-day forecast has highs still in the 70s through next week.

Of course, cooler weather is expected toward the end of the month. And there’s always a chance for snow, as October generally sees about a half inch of snowfall in Minnesota.

The current streak of summer-like weather comes following a warm September. Last month, the state’s temperatures were about 3 degrees warmer on average, making it the 16th warmest September on record.

As for the drought conditions in Minnesota, they may well continue to ease, as there’s a decent chance of more than average rainfall for the early part of the month.

According to Meadows, most of the state has a 33% chance of greater than average precipitation over the next several days.

