Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
Minneapolis News
St. Paul News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
CBS+
Latest News
233 Minnesota Schools Have Had 5+ Confirmed Cases Of COVID Since School Year's Start
There have now been 233 grade schools that have had five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff since the start of the school year, according to the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Hennepin Co. Authorities Recover AR-15 Rifle With 100-Round Drum Magazine In N. Mpls.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle with a 100-round drum magazine was recovered.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Minnesota Weather: Summer-Like Start Will Give Way To Evening Showers In Twin Cities
Thursday is off to a warm and humid start, but rain will make its way to the Twin Cities later in the day.
'It's Gonna Be A Big Bill': Natural Gas Prices Up 80% Since Last September
Natural gas prices increased by 80% since last September. In Minnesota, two out of three households heat with natural gas.
Minnesota Weather: Twin Cities In For Unseasonable Stretch Of Above Average Temps
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O'Connor said temperatures will be 15-20 degrees above average through midweek.
Minnesota Weather: #Top10WxWeekend Continues With Summery Sunday
The fall season is in full swing and this weekend is looking gorgeous.
Gov. Walz Announces Drought Relief Package For Farmers, Livestock Producers
Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday a $10 million drought relief package for farmers and livestock producers affected by this year’s historic drought.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
Tigers Beat Twins 10-7 In Slugfest With 7 Homers
Niko Goodrum homered twice and drove in four runs, Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and the Detroit Tigers rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 10-7 on Thursday night in a slugfest with seven homers.
Proctor High School Football Season Canceled Due To Student Misconduct Allegations
The school superintendent said the decision to cancel the season comes after consulting with police, the Minnesota State High School League and lawyers.
From One Kubiak To Another, Vikings Offense Staying In Sync
Three games into Klint Kubiak's debut as offensive coordinator, having succeeded his well-regarded and long-accomplished father, the Vikings are third in the NFL in yards and eighth in points.
'He's Just No Fear': With Extra-Confident Cousins, Vikings Prep For Potent Browns
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have taken a while to find comfort with each other.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Xavier Prather Leaves 'Big Brother' With $750,000 And Bonds That He Will 'Absolutely Cherish Forever'
Another season of 'Big Brother' is in the books and we have our newest winner, Xavier Prather. Prather, a lawyer from Kalamazoo, Michigan, took home the largest grand prize in 'Big Brother' history last night - $750,000.
David Voce Compares 'Survivor' Adventure To A Drug: 'It's Going To Rock You To Your Core'
Episode two, castoff number three. Survivor is pulling no punches in season 41 as we already have our third elimination and this time it was neurosurgeon David Voce who had to watch Jeff Probst snuff out his flame.
'I Like BYU & Last Year Was Not A Mirage': CBS Sports' Brent Stover Previews #13 BYU Vs. Utah State, Other Week 5 Games
CBS Sports college football host Brent Stover explains what #13 BYU needs to do to continue its perfect season and why #18 Fresno State has a good chance to keep rising in the rankings.
'The Price Is Right' Celebrates 50 Years Tonight On CBS With New Games And Special Guests
'The Price Is Right' celebrates 50 years tonight on CBS and Paramount+.
Drew Carey Compares Hosting 'The Price Is Right' To The Washington Monument: 'Taking Care Of This Old Thing That People Treasure'
'The Price Is Right' celebrates 50 years tonight on CBS and Paramount+.
'Survivor 41': Episode 2 Recap: Introducing A New Advantage!
This season is taking us into the game like never before! Survivor 41 has pulled back its curtain, giving us viewers a glimpse of what it's really like to create this incredible show!
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Info & More
Station Info and CBS Entertainment
Station Info
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
How Do Vaccines Become Required For Minnesota Schoolchildren?
While some exemptions are allowed for medical and non-medical reasons, approximately 90% of Minnesota schoolchildren take several vaccines before junior high.
Are People Angrier Nowadays? And What Can We Do To Manage It?
In public and across social media, anger is boiling over. Arguments are quick to erupt and sometimes turn physical.
Where Have All The Workers Gone? And When Are They Coming Back?
“Literally, it’s historic all-time highs relative to job openings,” Jim Kwapick said. “The term ‘great resignation’ really is true.”
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
ValleySCARE Opens This Weekend
By
WCCO-TV Staff
October 1, 2021 at 5:20 am
Filed Under:
For
,
Valleyscare
For more information on ValleySCARE,
click here.