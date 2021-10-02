MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Anthony police say they’re looking for a missing 50-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since earlier Saturday.
Authorities say that Theodore Ott left on foot and has not yet returned home.
Police believe he was possibly walking toward St. Anthony Main.
He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
