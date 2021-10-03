MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Lauderdale early Sunday morning.
The St. Anthony Police Department said the female victim was hospitalized, but is expected to survive.
She was shot around 1:20 a.m. on the 2500 block of Larpenteur Avenue. Police said there was a “large gathering” there, and “multiple gunshots were fired from at least one vehicle” toward the gathering.
Authorities from multiple agencies responded.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 612-782-3350 or 651-767-0648.
