MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The entire upcoming work week will feature above-average temperatures, but the next couple mornings will seem a bit gloomy.
Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says moisture from Saturday’s rainfall is causing a Dense Fog Advisory — with a potential for a ¼-mile visibility or less — that will be in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday until 9 a.m. Monday. Tuesday morning is also expected to be a misty one.
The impacted area encompasses much of eastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities and the Arrowhead. Most of northwestern Wisconsin is also under the advisory.
Sunshine and warmer-than-average temps return Monday, with a forecasted high in the Twin Cities of 72 degrees. That’s seven degrees warmer than average. Western Minnesota will even see highs in the upper 70s, while the eastern half of the state and western Wisconsin will be slightly cooler.
The first freeze of the year typically happens in the first two weeks of October, but that won’t be the case this go around. Lows this week are unlikely to drop below 50, while highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s. This will also be a dry week, with the next shot of rainfall not expected until Saturday.
